The unholy connection between christian music and the vile trash called GRAMMY AWARDS
How in the world anyone that is a Christian could attend ths festival of utter debauchery and filth called Grammy Awards? I HAVE TO CALL OUT all these artists that compromise their faith and instead of staying away and boycotting this , they chose to attend! Why is the question? These are the christian artists that were in the attendance when all this demonic display was unfolding Toby Mac Phil Wickham For king and country Brandon Lake Rebecca St James Chandler Moore Maverick City Music Kirk Franklin Chris Tomlin May God have mercy on them and help them repent!

satanicgrammy awardscompromising christians

