The unholy connection between christian music and the vile trash called GRAMMY AWARDS

How in the world anyone that is a Christian could attend ths festival of utter debauchery and filth called Grammy Awards?
I HAVE TO CALL OUT all these artists that compromise their faith and instead of staying away and boycotting this , they chose to attend!
Why is the question?
These are the christian artists that were in the attendance when all this demonic display was unfolding
Toby Mac
Phil Wickham
For king and country
Brandon Lake
Rebecca St James
Chandler Moore
Maverick City Music
Kirk Franklin
Chris Tomlin
May God have mercy on them and help them repent!
