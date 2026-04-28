4-28-2026 | Guest: "JR Harrison" Topic: "The Offensive Natural Family"

Links from today's broadcast:





Find JR Harrison: https://naturalfamilystrong.com/

Ohio House Community Revitalization Committee video: https://ohiohouse.gov/committees/community-revitalization/video/ohio-house-community-revitalization-committee-9-30-2025-programId-174808





Tennessee win! https://lc.org/newsroom/details/042026-tennessee-declares-june-2026-nuclear-family-month





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