Are We Being Played By Controlled Opposition?
Our Amazing Grace
God has put this on my heart. I do not know the hearts of any person referenced in this discussion. Some people have decided to sell out to Satan; some are unknowingly being used by Satan. I know my responsibility is to be a watchman on the wall relative to this revelation.Show more


‘I do think it came from a lab’: Senator Rand Paul on COVID-19 origin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VuPCNjLEp4


Dr David Martin to EU Parliament: Corona Virus Is a Bioweapon & Greatest Crime Against Humanity in World History https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-to-eu-parliament-corona-virus-is-a-bioweapon-greatest-crime-against-humanity-in-world-history/


Dr Peter McCullough talks about Spike Proteins and the Spike Support Formula https://rumble.com/v2q0tqc-dr-peter-mccullough-talks-about-spike-proteins-and-the-spike-support-formul.html


Tom Renz calls for investigation of HOSPITAL MURDERS during COVID-19 pandemic – Brighteon.TV https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-23-renz-calls-investigation-hospital-murders-covid-pandemic.html


'You're not God': Doctors and patient families say HCA hospitals push hospice care https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-say-hca-hospitals-push-patients-hospice-care-rcna81599


Chris Plante Show https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Chris-Plante-Right-Squad/vid/1_eww9zsjv


https://twitter.com/vigilantfox/status/1680701828357320711?s=42&t=czB8sqp1neQCgJdBssQHSQ


Obamacare Section 1553 https://www.dropbox.com/s/v8tf0ph88rvgv4d/Obamacare%20Section%201553-2.pdf?dl=0


We're being played https://www.dropbox.com/s/axyzivc86avtcqt/We%27re%20being%20played-1.pdf?dl=0


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


