Comey Indicted, Pence Exposed & The Quiet Kindness of Donald Trump

James Comey indicted. Mike Pence exposed. Obama, Brennan, and Clapper named as architects of sabotage. The legal system is finally purging the toxins.





RFK Jr. declared a ceasefire on May 4th — no more managing our children with poisons. The UAE just exited OPEC; the petrodollar is flatlining. And the Treasury is holding nearly $1 trillion to put into your retirement.





Then there's the story Rand Paul told with tears in his eyes: Trump quietly funded cataract surgeries for 200 blind Haitians in 2015 — before he was a candidate, with no cameras, no credit, never telling a soul.





The rats are scrambling. The master of the house just turned on the lights. And the storm isn't here to destroy us. It's here to clean the shores.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.







