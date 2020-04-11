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AG Barr Signals Discomfort With Bill Gates’ Vaccine Agenda - War Room Full Show
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18 views • April 11, 2020
Owen Shroyer announces to plan of action to stop the inevitable collapse of society if we do not reopen the economy soon despite the fear mongering and pressure to stay closed due to the coronavirus. We talk to an individual in California who is dealing with public health officials simply for showing up to do numbers. Her story is the story of millions of Americans. Tom Pappert joins us to discuss breaking news on AG Barr going against Bill Gates and his push for digital tracking systems. The Trump administration has also moved against Chinese propaganda being broadcast the United States. Brenden Dilley also joins the broadcast for some fun. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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