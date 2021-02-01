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Vk Platinum at work on Harmful Microbes
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VK Platinum & Boost
In a world of uncertainty, Chaos, Shortages, unemployment and global instability, Health is your primary
asset and responsibility.
And through the limitless Power of Nature
Not only can we strengthen our body defenses
We can also choose to optimize our overall nutritional intake, while turbo charging our immune function
through the daily use of VK Platinum & VK Boost, all while supporting homeostasis (overall wellbeing)
Introducing:
VK Platinum & Boost
Used daily, forms a formidable, broad spectrum of nutritional and immune building nutrients
exponentialized in an enzymatically active solution.
There are many definitions, questions and online searches regarding a healthy body, robust immune
system, absorption ratio of nutritional density, and how to achieve these healthful objectives including:
Immune system required nutrients
Immune support
Immune booster
Immune support supplement
Immune support for kids
Immune support vitamins
Immune support powder
Immune support to kill virus
Virus killer immune support
Virus protection
Immune support in health
Airborne immune support
Immune plus
Immune support tea
Pandemic influenza immune support
Pandemic Flu Immune
Immune system boost support
VK Platinum combines fifteen of the most potently powerful anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic,
anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-pathogenic, anti-protozoa all plant-based formula of ingredients
which rapidly absorbs into the digestive and circulatory systems capillaries available nationwide. And
best of all, there are no preservatives, chemicals, non- GMO or heating in the preparation of these
products, they are 100% natural and toxins free.
VK Boost proprietary formula combines over one hundred and twenty five high density nutritional plants
species from the worlds Oceans, lakes, rivers, rain forest, deserts, deciduous forests, mountainous
terrain, prairies, and micro climates, forming a synergistic nutritional powerhouse of plant life,
demonstrating natures vast intelligence through the abundance of bio available vitamins, minerals,
phyto-nutrients, Carotenoids, lycopene’s, and literally thousands of botanically nutrient rich compounds
all contained in the meticulous selection of plant life varieties which comprises the VK Boost formula.
Prioritize Your Health First with VK Platinum & VK Boost, Available at Platinumvk.com or email us at
[email protected] for business inquiries, or if you have specific questions.
VK Platinum & VK Boost high impact nutritional products are both convenient and necessary in building
and boosting your immune system to maintain your overall well being
Disclaimer: VK Platinum and VK Boost are Registered Trade names not medical claims. VK Platinum
Proprietary products high quality ingredients which are all 100% plant based are formulated to
Support immune function and overall nutritional qualitative bio-availability.
In a world of uncertainty, Chaos, Shortages, unemployment and global instability, Health is your primary
asset and responsibility.
And through the limitless Power of Nature
Not only can we strengthen our body defenses
We can also choose to optimize our overall nutritional intake, while turbo charging our immune function
through the daily use of VK Platinum & VK Boost, all while supporting homeostasis (overall wellbeing)
Introducing:
VK Platinum & Boost
Used daily, forms a formidable, broad spectrum of nutritional and immune building nutrients
exponentialized in an enzymatically active solution.
There are many definitions, questions and online searches regarding a healthy body, robust immune
system, absorption ratio of nutritional density, and how to achieve these healthful objectives including:
Immune system required nutrients
Immune support
Immune booster
Immune support supplement
Immune support for kids
Immune support vitamins
Immune support powder
Immune support to kill virus
Virus killer immune support
Virus protection
Immune support in health
Airborne immune support
Immune plus
Immune support tea
Pandemic influenza immune support
Pandemic Flu Immune
Immune system boost support
VK Platinum combines fifteen of the most potently powerful anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic,
anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-pathogenic, anti-protozoa all plant-based formula of ingredients
which rapidly absorbs into the digestive and circulatory systems capillaries available nationwide. And
best of all, there are no preservatives, chemicals, non- GMO or heating in the preparation of these
products, they are 100% natural and toxins free.
VK Boost proprietary formula combines over one hundred and twenty five high density nutritional plants
species from the worlds Oceans, lakes, rivers, rain forest, deserts, deciduous forests, mountainous
terrain, prairies, and micro climates, forming a synergistic nutritional powerhouse of plant life,
demonstrating natures vast intelligence through the abundance of bio available vitamins, minerals,
phyto-nutrients, Carotenoids, lycopene’s, and literally thousands of botanically nutrient rich compounds
all contained in the meticulous selection of plant life varieties which comprises the VK Boost formula.
Prioritize Your Health First with VK Platinum & VK Boost, Available at Platinumvk.com or email us at
[email protected] for business inquiries, or if you have specific questions.
VK Platinum & VK Boost high impact nutritional products are both convenient and necessary in building
and boosting your immune system to maintain your overall well being
Disclaimer: VK Platinum and VK Boost are Registered Trade names not medical claims. VK Platinum
Proprietary products high quality ingredients which are all 100% plant based are formulated to
Support immune function and overall nutritional qualitative bio-availability.
Keywords
immune systemimmune supportimmune boosterimmune support supplementimmune support for kidsimmune support vitaminsimmune support powderimmune support to kill virusvirus killer immune supportvirus protectionimmune support in healthairborne immune supportimmune plusimmune support teapandemic influenza immune supportpandemic flu immuneimmune system boost support
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