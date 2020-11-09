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Pa Voter fraud investigation Part 1
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45 views • November 09, 2020
ERIE, PA. Mail carrier and Whistleblower comes forward in an Affidavit. Revealing that the Postmaster Wisenbach in Erie, Pa ordered all mail carriers to backdate election ballots postmarked after Nov 3, 2020 after 8pm. As recent as Nov 6, 2020 they were counting votes in Pa. By back dating the new votes. Its against Pa. Law.
Pa. State Attorney, Josh Shapiro said there is no evidence of voter fraud. We shall see as the people will speak out on the fraudulent illegal ballots that were counted with legal voter ballots.
The F.B.I. is investigating the Post offices were ballots were backdated.
Pa. State Attorney, Josh Shapiro said there is no evidence of voter fraud. We shall see as the people will speak out on the fraudulent illegal ballots that were counted with legal voter ballots.
The F.B.I. is investigating the Post offices were ballots were backdated.
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