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What Is Predictive Programming?
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48 views • February 23, 2020
#PredictiveProgramming #Foreknowledge #Foreshadowing
What is Predictive Programming? | 100% Proof of Hollywood Brainwashing & Foreknowledge ▶️️
683,325 views
ODD Reality
258K subscribers
Published on Jun 3, 2017
https://hip-hop-music.fandom.com/wiki...
"Hollywood is the magician's wand (holly-holy) which has been used to cast a spell on the unsuspecting public.
Things or ideas which would otherwise be seen as bizarre, vulgar, undesirable or impossible are inserted and embedded into films in the realm of fantasy, as well as other media. When the viewer watches these films, his/her mind is left open to suggestion and the conditioning process begins.
These same movies which are designed to program the average person, can give the discerning viewer a better understanding of the workings and the plan of the world agenda. Be aware.
Banned.Video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
What is Predictive Programming? | 100% Proof of Hollywood Brainwashing & Foreknowledge ▶️️
683,325 views
ODD Reality
258K subscribers
Published on Jun 3, 2017
https://hip-hop-music.fandom.com/wiki...
"Hollywood is the magician's wand (holly-holy) which has been used to cast a spell on the unsuspecting public.
Things or ideas which would otherwise be seen as bizarre, vulgar, undesirable or impossible are inserted and embedded into films in the realm of fantasy, as well as other media. When the viewer watches these films, his/her mind is left open to suggestion and the conditioning process begins.
These same movies which are designed to program the average person, can give the discerning viewer a better understanding of the workings and the plan of the world agenda. Be aware.
Banned.Video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
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