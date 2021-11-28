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Inflation hits Dollar Tree, other American favorites amid sky-high consumer prices
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70 views • November 28, 2021
Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss how Americans are grappling with high costs. #FoxNews
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