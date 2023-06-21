DUTCHSINSE FINDS A HIDDEN MESSAGE

M 4.3 - 16 km E of Isole Tremiti, ITALY

Depth - 24.6 km

---------------

DUTCH FORECASTED ITALY TO BE HIT WITH AN EARTHQUAKE EARLY IN THE STREAM,

AND IT GOT HIT LIVE, EVEN THOUGH THE USGS DIDN'T REPORT IT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oHoPnF1smg/





