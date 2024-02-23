Create New Account
Ambushing STARVING Palestinians - Under Israeli Fire while Trying to Get Some Humanitarian Aid
 Palestinians came under Israeli fire while trying to get some humanitarian aid. According to witnesses the Israeli occu army staged an ambush on the starving civilians:

- We came because we heard that flour trucks were going to be coming in. The Israeli forces are shooting everywhere. They allow the flour in, then they shoot at us.

