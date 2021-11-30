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THIS DOCTER SAID IT BEST WHY DO THEY ALWAYS OVER REACT (OMICRON)
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50 views • November 30, 2021
THIS DOCTER SAID IT BEST PEOPLE WHO HAVE CONTRACTED THIS NEW VARIANT OMICRON HAVE RECOVERD WITHIN TWO DAYS. SO THIS MEANS THEY OVER REACT ON PURPOSE TO PUT FEAR IN THE PEOPLE OR THE SHEEPLE.
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