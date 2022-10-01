https://gnews.org/post/p1rjp7dad
9/29/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: With the global economic crisis impending, Apple Inc. has run into unprecedented problems; the explosion of Nord Stream pipelines is a significant event for Russia’s energy war against Europe, but it was not Russia who sabotaged the pipelines; China will return to monarchy after the 20th Party Congress; The New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement will completely dismantle the CCP!
9/29/2022 文贵盖特：在世界经济危机到来之际，苹果公司遇到了前所未有的问题；北溪管道被炸是俄罗斯对欧洲能源战争的一个重大事件，但管道不是俄罗斯炸的；十二大后中国将回到皇帝制；新中国联邦和爆料革命将彻底瓦解中共!
