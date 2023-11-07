Beggar Zelensky - "We will Give you Back Money.”

Zelensky:

“If you can't give us some financial support, okay please give us credit and we will give you back money.”



The head of the OP (Office of the president of Ukraine) Andrey Ermak met with Alexander Soros, the heir of George Soros, who has already been appointed as the new head of the Open Society Foundation.

“They talked a lot about Ukraine, the restoration of our state, victory over Russia, the return of Ukrainian children who were kidnapped by Russia and the project of President Vladimir Zelensky Bring Kids Back UA. I am very grateful to my friend Alexander Soros for his vision and confidence in Ukraine, in our people. Also discussed joint work on the seizure of Russian assets and their further transfer for the restoration of Ukraine,” the head of the OP described the meeting.



US officials have called on Congress to approve $11.8 billion in budget support for Ukraine.

This is stated in a letter from Secretary of State Blinken, Pentagon chief Austin, Treasury Secretary Yellen and Director of the US Agency for International Development Power.

Separately, they emphasize accountability and control over how money is spent, as well as the fact that they are “pushing” Kiev towards reforms aimed at fighting corruption.