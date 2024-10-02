BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JD Vance is the Weird ONE??! VP Debate Proves Media Corruption
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
351 followers
2
143 views • 7 months ago
After the VP debate, who thinks JD Vance is the weird one??!!

It demonstrates the malfeasance + corruption of the Corporate media that they were selling us this narrative.
#JDVance #media #VPdebate
Keywords
corruptiondebatedonald trumpcorporate mediamainstream mediamsnbckamala harristim walzvp debatejd vancejd vance is weirdvp debate reaction
