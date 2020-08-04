The Life and Thought of Lysander Spooner

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=6699
FROM 2013: Today we’re joined by Gary Chartier of the Center for a Stateless Society for a discussion about the life and work of Lysander Spooner. We talk about Spooner’s American Letter Mail Company, his abolitionist activism, and the development of his anarchist philosophy and his arguments against the state.