You Can't Erase God With an Edict

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Tyrants have spent millenia trying to erase the truth and memory of the God of the Bible from all the world's people, but will never succeed because they can only do so with men and nations who have lost touch with their hearts of flesh, where there is always a remnant to rekindle the spark of truth and freedom. The question is: Where will each of us be when that struggle is over?