Few understand the true meaning of Russian intercontinental ballistic missile launch against Yuzhmash Plant in Dnipro or Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine on the morning of November 21, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Thursday’s attack, which targeted the arms factory in Dnepropetrovsk, was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), nicknamed Oreshnik ‘Hazel’ by President Putin. Apparently the mysterious Russian missile is based on RS-26 “Rubezh” ICBM model but optimized as an IRBM, as was previously reported. New footage of the launch over Ukraine has emerged online, and it was clearly visible from the sky in the city of Satpayev, Kazakhstan. Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a giant meteorite piercing the sky after falling from one of the planets, with the terrifying or amazing footage looking beautiful as it streaked across, passing like a shooting star!

The launch of "Oreshnik" Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, marked a significant Russian warning to Ukraine and the West. The target was unusual, not just an ordinary building or model, but one of the largest factories in Ukraine and in the history of the Soviet Union, located in the city of Dnipro. The characteristics of the new Oreshnik missile are unmatched in the world, it travels at a speed of Mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound, moving at a speed of 3 km per second. It is difficult to understand, Oreshnik can hit targets at a distance of up to 5 thousand km, and its explosive power is 150 kt, taking into account 3-6 blocks in the missile with a circular deviation from the target of 50 meters. No air defense system in the world is able to intercept it, or even know its course or even try to do so. It is like a ghost that never appears on radars, even if all countries in the world have been notified in advance. When launched, no one can find out its location, proving its 100% effectiveness. At the same time, there is the issue of the "last chance" that Russia gives to the enemy!

