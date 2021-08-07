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Mark McDonald, MD ~ “The (Individual and National) Psychological Trauma of 2020”
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30 views • August 07, 2021
Clinical psychiatry and medical-legal expert Mark McDonald explains the massive psychological toll the 2020 COVID plandemic has had on Americans. Much of the population has been mentally traumatized, through the use of fear tactics, into a state of mindless compliance.
This lecture was at America’s Frontline Doctors: White Coat Summit in San Antonio Texas on July 27, 2021: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-mark-mcdonald-md-the-individual-and-national-psychological-trauma-of-2020/
More videos from the summit: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/media/videos/
Mark McDonald, MD: https://www.markmcdonaldmd.com/
This lecture was at America’s Frontline Doctors: White Coat Summit in San Antonio Texas on July 27, 2021: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-mark-mcdonald-md-the-individual-and-national-psychological-trauma-of-2020/
More videos from the summit: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/media/videos/
Mark McDonald, MD: https://www.markmcdonaldmd.com/
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