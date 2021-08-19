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World Death Organisation in full swing
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270 views • August 19, 2021
Interviews of how doctors are suppressed from talking the truth, and the dangers of the death "Vaccine".
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Backup Channel:
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liabilitymate/
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
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https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
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Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZfUm_DjGpguqx1ZPOcajg
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liabilitymate/
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia-Red-Flag-1903-1908-Red-Merchant-Commonwealth-Australian-Flag-6-Pointer/373232362965?hash=item56e661e5d5:g:Bl8AAOSwDjNez3x~&;frcectupt=true
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf
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