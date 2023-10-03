God's grace plan is available for a lost and dying world.

2Thess lesson #2. God's grace plan from eternity past opens up for all people yet there are limits for the Unbeliever. The Believer has an incredible amount of grace and truth available if they make the right choices. At some point responsibility counts! Freedom is never free, and the only true freedom comes from a relationship with Christ.
