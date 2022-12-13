SUPER FUN! Vickie Natale of Organic Body Essentials: BACK From Israel

Leah and I met Vickie Natale at The Moment of Truth Summit while she was working hard with Dave Scarlett and HisGlory. We hit it off right away because her heart is just like ours when it comes to the importance of what we put, both IN and ON our bodies! After two months of using Vickie’s products Leah and I are beyond impressed and we wanted to bring Vickie on to talk about everything we love and the routines we have each come up with that have made a huge difference in how we look and more importantly, FEEL. You don’t want to miss this really fun show where Leah uses the antioxidant face mask again LIVE on air! Plus, Vickie just returned from a life changing journey to the Holy Land with Dave Scarlett and the His Glory team in Israel!

Vickie founded Organic Body Essentials in 2014 when she realized that there was a need for Certified Organic skin and body care products. She used her God-given gifts as an engineer, product developer, and manufacturer, to develop the first Certified Organic whole-body care product line. Organic Body Essentials products are made with the highest quality plant-based organic and natural ingredients. She feels that everyone should be able to enjoy the experience of clean, simple, and proven ingredients for cleansing, beautifying, protecting and comforting their skin and body, inside and out, and that the product results should speak for themselves.

Vickie also has a show on HisGlory.Me with Dave Scarlett’s mom called Abba Father, CLICK HERE to watch past episodes: https://hisglory.me/abba-father/?sapurl=Lyt4dHBqL2xiL21zLyt0Znp4M3dwP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZSZyZWNlbnRSb3V0ZT1hcHAud2ViLWFwcC5saWJyYXJ5Lm1lZGlhLXNlcmllcyZyZWNlbnRSb3V0ZVNsdWc9JTJCdGZ6eDN3cA==

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/vickie-natale-of-obe-back-from-israel/

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV