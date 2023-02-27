Create New Account
Blaspheming Your Way To Be Marked And Serving The Devil As God
Agapes Light
Published 17 hours ago

Humans are not smarter than the devil. Fallen angels who did not remain focus on God were deceived by the devil. Are you focused on being led by the Spirit of God. We must remain focused unto death so no man take our crown.


God forgives all sin except blaspheming against His Spirit. How is this achieved by the devil in the end times? The devil has a niche in man and he is using in these times as his time is up. He is desperate to be worshipped as God in his temple. He knows most people do not know God but have a form of godliness and is using that to his advantage.

https://www.brighteon.com/e24455d6-68d8-478e-9e08-937c022ecbcc

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
