Blaspheming Your Way To Be Marked And Serving The Devil As God

Humans are not smarter than the devil. Fallen angels who did not remain focus on God were deceived by the devil. Are you focused on being led by the Spirit of God. We must remain focused unto death so no man take our crown.





God forgives all sin except blaspheming against His Spirit. How is this achieved by the devil in the end times? The devil has a niche in man and he is using in these times as his time is up. He is desperate to be worshipped as God in his temple. He knows most people do not know God but have a form of godliness and is using that to his advantage.

https://www.brighteon.com/e24455d6-68d8-478e-9e08-937c022ecbcc

