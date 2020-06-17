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The Running Man Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0020
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4 views • June 17, 2020
This week, we are looking at The Running Man, the Classic Movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yaphet Kotto, Jesse Ventura, and Richard Dawson. This movie would go on to be the foundation for a Multi-Billion Dollar Franchise that you all may have heard of called The Hunger Games.
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
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Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
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Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
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