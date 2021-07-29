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CHP Talks: Liberty Coalition Canada—Canadian Christians Challenging Government Overreach
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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46 views • July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021: Michael Thiessen is the founder of Liberty Coalition Canada and a key participant in the efforts of the End the Lockdowns Caucus to bring politicians together to challenge the narrative and edicts of our federal and provincial governments . . . as related to lockdowns, mask mandates and coercion to force Canadians to subject themselves to experimental vaccines. He speaks with Rod Taylor about a proper understanding of Romans 13 as it relates to biblical submission to ‘rulers’ and ‘authorities’.

Check out: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/

For more information about various aspects of the lockdowns and experimental vaccines, visit: http://2ndopinion.link

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freedomvaccinescanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorchurchescoercionmasksromans 13lockdownscovid-19liberty coalition canadamichael thiessenchpcanada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy