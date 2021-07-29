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CHP Talks: Liberty Coalition Canada—Canadian Christians Challenging Government Overreach
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46 views • July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021: Michael Thiessen is the founder of Liberty Coalition Canada and a key participant in the efforts of the End the Lockdowns Caucus to bring politicians together to challenge the narrative and edicts of our federal and provincial governments . . . as related to lockdowns, mask mandates and coercion to force Canadians to subject themselves to experimental vaccines. He speaks with Rod Taylor about a proper understanding of Romans 13 as it relates to biblical submission to ‘rulers’ and ‘authorities’.
Check out: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/
For more information about various aspects of the lockdowns and experimental vaccines, visit: http://2ndopinion.link
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
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TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Check out: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/
For more information about various aspects of the lockdowns and experimental vaccines, visit: http://2ndopinion.link
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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