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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. "Lockdowns lowdown" Dec. 7. Pre-planned.
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56 views • December 09, 2020
It's Crunch time for election and infections. Are you prepared? Are you truthfully informed? Watch this to make your stand on solid ground. Scott Bennett is a stalwart patriot. Get ready to salute! Share this widely.
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