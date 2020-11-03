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Martha spars with Pete Buttigieg over the Trump economy
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Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins Martha MacCallum to discuss the United States economy and election day. #FoxNews
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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