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Biden over a barrel as inflation rises in the US
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90 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
The US economy is in turmoil as wholesale prices just keep on rising and the annual inflation rate remains close to a 40-year high. And you've guessed on whom the fingers of blame are pointing.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14kp16-biden-over-a-barrel-as-inflation-rises-in-the-us.html
The US economy is in turmoil as wholesale prices just keep on rising and the annual inflation rate remains close to a 40-year high. And you've guessed on whom the fingers of blame are pointing.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14kp16-biden-over-a-barrel-as-inflation-rises-in-the-us.html
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