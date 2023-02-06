Situation Update, Feb 6, 2023 - After the EMP

0:00 Terminator Dog

21:10 EMP Balloon

33:05 Invasion

58:18 Nuclear Strikes





- China now knows it can detonate multiple EMP weapons over North America

- EMP weapon could be used to soften up America before China's land INVASION

- We are now in a two-front war with two superpowers: #China and #Russia

- Biden and Pentagon are murdering troops with #vaccines and sending weapons stockpiles to #Ukraine

- The USA is being left defenseless with almost no weapons or munitions

- Former top UK military official says UK would run out of ammunition in ONE DAY of fighting Russia

- America's culture collapses into a trifecta of cults: The COVID cult, the trans cult and the Luciferian cult

- Taylor Swift says all Christians should support baby murder (she is a demon)

- Russia declares the USA is the "anti-Christ civilization"

- Medvedev warns that America and the West will BURN

- No more negotiations, just nuclear strikes

- Western Europe is DONE... ruled by woke idiots and collapsing by the day

- Possible timing of events: Russia launches first strike, China detonates EMP weapons, then invades

- America's cities to be transformed into collapsed wastelands of mass chaos and death

- Rigged elections have catastrophic consequences





