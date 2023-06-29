Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Green-left Labor’ want to ‘radically change’ Australia -- Vote NO to the VOICE..!!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4153 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

Sky News host Peta Credlin says 12 months on from the federal election, the Albanese government is turning out to be “the most left-wing government in our history”.


Sky News Australia

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/green-left-labor-want-to-radically-change-australia/ar-AA1dclBX?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=0e2e8779f25a49a0a070cf3985d0bf6a&ei=63

Keywords
newscommunismnwocurrent affairsdystopiadiscussiongreat resetsocial collapsse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket