Knock knock! “Who’s there?” “SANTA CLAUS.” “Santa Claus, who?”… EK’s Funny Bone (18) MVI_0196

Knock knock! “Who’s there?” “SANTA CLAUS.” “Santa Claus, who?” “Oh, give me a break! I haven’t got time to answer STUPID questions at this, my BUSIEST time of year!”
That was the eighteenth in my EK’s Funny Bone series. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Wednesday, Christmas Eve, 24th December, 2025.