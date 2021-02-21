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This Week In The United States of Asterisk aka Gaff-landia
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91 views • February 21, 2021
* I misspoke in the vid. The Texas Power Grid is a privately owner enterprise, thx to hearts-horses for the correction
hearts-horses
The Texas power grid has been privatized and they decided to shut down the power.https://www.statesman.com/story/news/2021/02/19/ercot-texas-power-grid-outage-board-bill-magness-greg-abbott-public-utility-commision-energy/4515522001/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-attorney-general-announces-probe-into-ercot-over-role-in-blackouts_3701779.html?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-02-18-1
Taking a look at Uncle Creepy's week of malaprops, malarkey and monkeyshines. Enjoy the show now folks because he's on short time and it's only been a month.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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hearts-horses
The Texas power grid has been privatized and they decided to shut down the power.https://www.statesman.com/story/news/2021/02/19/ercot-texas-power-grid-outage-board-bill-magness-greg-abbott-public-utility-commision-energy/4515522001/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-attorney-general-announces-probe-into-ercot-over-role-in-blackouts_3701779.html?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-02-18-1
Taking a look at Uncle Creepy's week of malaprops, malarkey and monkeyshines. Enjoy the show now folks because he's on short time and it's only been a month.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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