Gabe (LSN) & Mathew Crawford: Bitcoin's Rise & Its Future Role...Tulip Mania or Digital Gold?

Gabe of Libre Solutions Network and Mathew Crawford discuss all things bitcoin and how it seems the plan was to have Trump installed and push crypto. They comment on the role of the U.S. military, influencers, BlackRock, the potential future role of bitcoin erasing U.S. debt and functioning as a banking currency, digital gold, tulip mania, viewing the technology as neutral, bitcoin's future price, and more!





Gabe (Libre Solutions) Websites

Libre Solutions Network https://libresolutions.network

Libre Solutions Substack https://libresolutionsnetwork.substack.com





About Gabe (Libre Solutions)

Gabe is working to share and teach the tools and tactics needed to oppose digital tyranny by encouraging others to start their journey in building up their own digital autonomy.





Mathew Crawford Websites

Substack https://roundingtheearth.substack.com

X https://x.com/EduEngineer





About Mathew Crawford

Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)