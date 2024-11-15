BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gabe (LSN) & Mathew Crawford: Bitcoin's Rise & Its Future Role...Tulip Mania or Digital Gold?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 5 months ago

Gabe of Libre Solutions Network and Mathew Crawford discuss all things bitcoin and how it seems the plan was to have Trump installed and push crypto. They comment on the role of the U.S. military, influencers, BlackRock, the potential future role of bitcoin erasing U.S. debt and functioning as a banking currency, digital gold, tulip mania, viewing the technology as neutral, bitcoin's future price, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Gabe (Libre Solutions) Websites

Libre Solutions Network https://libresolutions.network

Libre Solutions Substack https://libresolutionsnetwork.substack.com


About Gabe (Libre Solutions)

Gabe is working to share and teach the tools and tactics needed to oppose digital tyranny by encouraging others to start their journey in building up their own digital autonomy.


Mathew Crawford Websites

Substack https://roundingtheearth.substack.com

X https://x.com/EduEngineer


About Mathew Crawford

Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpbitcoingoldcryptodebtdollarresetcbdcs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy