Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 February 2024 Bourke Street

Part 1 of three videos of our rally, this one from Parliament down Bourke Street to the Mall and the speeches there. These were interrupted by trams, otherwise they went well and we did have people listening carefully to our message about the danger of the jab and the corrupt government that pushed it. We also warned people about the dangers of the digital ID.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.