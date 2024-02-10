Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 February 2024 Bourke Street
Lightpath
Part 1 of three videos of our rally, this one from Parliament down Bourke Street to the Mall and the speeches there. These were interrupted by trams, otherwise they went well and we did have people listening carefully to our message about the danger of the jab and the corrupt government that pushed it. We also warned people about the dangers of the digital ID.

Keywords
freedomparliamentrallydangermessagemelbournecorrupt governmentspeechesmalljabdigital idbourke streettramspeople listening

