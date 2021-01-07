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Episode 130 - The Truth About the 2020 Presidential Election - The Big Picture
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45 views • January 07, 2021
Despite evidence of massive, gross, forensically-proven vote fraud and despite hundreds of signed affidavits by witnesses and sworn testimony before state legislative bodies, all the electorate got from the mainstream media (including Fox News), the national Democrats and state election officials from both parties was push-back, denials and name-calling. Meanwhile the majority of national Republicans remained ramrod silent and took no action to expose and/or push for investigations into the alleged fraud.
In this episode we examine the 2020 presidential election from a big picture perspective. In the next episode, we will dive into the voting irregularities and apparent fraud at the state level.
In this episode we examine the 2020 presidential election from a big picture perspective. In the next episode, we will dive into the voting irregularities and apparent fraud at the state level.
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