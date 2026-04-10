✡️🇱🇧 Zionist ground invasion of Lebanon a total disaster with massive casualties - former spy

As Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon. in violation of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah can still fire back from north of Litani into northern Israel, says former British diplomat and ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crooke.



The IDF has lost nearly 500 advanced Merkava tanks in massive ambushes, he notes.



💬 “I think in a few of the lead tanks, the crew get out. But most of them, they don't get out. So, there are big casualties taking place. I mean, the thing is a mess, a disaster.”

Source @Tucker Carlson

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