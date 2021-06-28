Lisbon court rules only 0.9% of ‘verified cases’ died of COVID, numbering 152, not 17,000 claimed

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According to the ruling, the number of verified COVID-19 deaths from January 2020 to April 2021 is only 152, not about 17,000 as claimed by government ministries.
All the “others” died for various reasons, although their PCR test was positive.
“We live in a fraud of unprecedented dimensions,” wrote Dias.
Continues https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontlinenews/lisbon-court-rules-only-0-9-of-verified-cases-died-of-covid-numbering-152-not-17000-claimed/
Mirrored - Peekay Truth 3
Thanks to Brenda C for Link