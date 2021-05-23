General Flynn, Joe Flynn and Pastor Leon Benjamin Share Urgent Updates for America.

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URGENT UPDATES from General Flynn, Joe Flynn and Pastor Leon Benjamin
General Flynn, Joe Flynn, and Pastor Leon Benjamin join us to share about urgent updates for America.
Tampa Health and Freedom Conference & Just 1,971 Tickets Are Remaining for Anaheim Health and Freedom Conference
BREAKING!!! TAMPA Health & Freedom Conference
June 17th, 18th and 19th
At The River at Tampa Bay Church
Just 28 Days Until the Health Freedom Conference (In Sunny Tampa Florida)
Speakers Include Mike Lindell, General Flynn, Pastor Mark Burns, Senator Jensen, Pastor Leon Benjamin, Roger Stone, Pastor Mark Burns, Senator Scott Jensen, Pastor Dave Scarlett, Nurse Erin, Cordie Williams, etc:
Want Event Details?
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com