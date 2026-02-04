What A Difference New Windows Make!

Well, good afternoon, everybody. My name’s Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.





You know, some people think that they can’t do construction work on your house during the winter, but you’ll find out, practically all the time during the winter, construction personnel are slower than usual. And generally, you can get a little better price.





And what you have to do is just sort of, you know, go along with it and do the best you can and get out of the house as much as you can.





But here they are changing windows in probably one of the coldest days of the year in January, but just doing a great job and I’ll show you what they’re doing.





So this is what it looks like with the window completely gone.





And now I’ll take you outside and show you the great work that it looks like the house is really improving.





So if you look at the two windows there as well as another bedroom, the improvement on the house is amazing.





It’s not only warmer, but the sound of the road, which you can hear the cars going by right now, I thought the cars were just making less noise.





But no, it’s the windows. Improve your home. Go for it.





If you can do the windows during the winter, no reason why you can’t.





And in the background, of course, you see the new window on the inside.





