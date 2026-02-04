BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What A Difference New Windows Make!
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

Well, good afternoon, everybody. My name’s Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.


You know, some people think that they can’t do construction work on your house during the winter, but you’ll find out, practically all the time during the winter, construction personnel are slower than usual. And generally, you can get a little better price.


And what you have to do is just sort of, you know, go along with it and do the best you can and get out of the house as much as you can.


But here they are changing windows in probably one of the coldest days of the year in January, but just doing a great job and I’ll show you what they’re doing.


So this is what it looks like with the window completely gone.


And now I’ll take you outside and show you the great work that it looks like the house is really improving.


So if you look at the two windows there as well as another bedroom, the improvement on the house is amazing.


It’s not only warmer, but the sound of the road, which you can hear the cars going by right now, I thought the cars were just making less noise.


But no, it’s the windows. Improve your home. Go for it.


If you can do the windows during the winter, no reason why you can’t.


And in the background, of course, you see the new window on the inside.


https://bergerpoints.com

Keywords
real estate investingfix and flippersbuying a homeselling a homenew windowshome rehabhome renoproperty managerlisting a home
Chapters

2:04End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

Belle Carter
Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Laura Harris
Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Ramon Tomey
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Belle Carter
Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Laura Harris
EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China&#8217;s supply chain dominance

EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China’s supply chain dominance

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy