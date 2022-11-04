11/04/2022 -- Earthquake Watch for California -- Kansas + New Madrid Seismic Zone start moving

Right on schedule, Kansas and the New Madrid Seismic Zone have started moving in a cluster from the Missouri Arkansas border back up to the old oil pumping operations in Central Kansas.





Also, California appears to be winding up for the expected earthquake activity, likely all 3 locations (Napa valley, Ridgecrest, and Salton Sea) will be hit within the next several days. I'm looking for near M5.0 level (or 4.9 I mean lol).





Additionally, Europe is on the move as expected after the deep M5.1 (M5.5) down below Italy. Romania hit, and the Midatlantic ridge seriously moving.





Japan got hit again by M5.0+ activity!!! this time directly in my warned zone of South Tokyo! and again the USGS did the 4.9(M4.7) thing to the quake.





Things are getting really weird with the USGS and this downgrading thing , especially the M4.9 business, not trying to be rude about it, no easy way to say it.. something is wrong there......





As requested by many viewers, for a limited time (months of Nov and Dec 2022) the Dutchsinse merch store is OPEN with some classics you may remember , and a few new items as well -- you can thank the dutchess for doing this, I'm not exactly "creative" when it comes to designing artistic things lol link here: https://dutchsinseofficial.creator-sp...





All items should ship by mid November according to Teespring!





