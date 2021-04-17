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This Is Enough To Send Chills Down Your Spine - NWO Exposed
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312 views • April 17, 2021
Born and raised in Hitler's Germany. His Grandfather was Head of Hitlers Nuclear Program - Founder and Executive Chairman of The World Economic Forum, Close associate of Bill Gates - Klaus Schwab - 'No one will be safe until everyone is vaccinated'. What possible agenda could this man have to encourage you to 'worship at the altar of Jabo'. Could it have anything to do with depopulation? What more reason do you need to say NO to the experimental jab!
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