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Dr. Erickson COVID-19 briefing
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72 views • July 23, 2020
KGET - TV17 Bakersfield, April 22, 2020
Two doctors in Kern County are sharing a differing opinion. They say sheltering in place is doing more harm than good. Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care refuse to wear masks outside. They say the longer people stay inside, the more their immune system drops. They’re calling for Kern County to reopen immediately.
“If you have no symptoms, you should be able to return to work,” Erickson said Wednesday. “Are you an asymptomatic viral shedder? Maybe. But we can’t test all of humanity … the major events, the sporting events, these are nonessential. Let’s get back to those slowly. Let’s start with schools.”
https://www.facebook.com/watch/KGET17News/
https://www.kget.com/health/coronavirus/doctors-provide-differing-opinion-on-shelter-in-place-order/
Two doctors in Kern County are sharing a differing opinion. They say sheltering in place is doing more harm than good. Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care refuse to wear masks outside. They say the longer people stay inside, the more their immune system drops. They’re calling for Kern County to reopen immediately.
“If you have no symptoms, you should be able to return to work,” Erickson said Wednesday. “Are you an asymptomatic viral shedder? Maybe. But we can’t test all of humanity … the major events, the sporting events, these are nonessential. Let’s get back to those slowly. Let’s start with schools.”
https://www.facebook.com/watch/KGET17News/
https://www.kget.com/health/coronavirus/doctors-provide-differing-opinion-on-shelter-in-place-order/
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