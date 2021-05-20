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PROPHETIC SIGNS MAY 19, 2021 - HIGHEST EVER ROCKET ATTACK IN ISRAEL
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70 views • May 20, 2021
Israel faces highest-ever rate of rocket attacks …. In phone call, Iran's Quad Force chief applauds Hamas leader over Israel attacks …. CDC director finally admits that Covid cases were over-counted in hospitals – just as Gateway Pundit and Donald Trump reported in August
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