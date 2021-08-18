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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-18
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10 views • August 18, 2021
Biden should be impeached for this in Afghanistan. Trump was impeached twice for lies that were told about him, not real stuff. Folks this is real stuff and is detrimental to the America that we all hold dear as patriots, as we are now considered traitors by the left, and the Biden Administration.
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