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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-18
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
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10 views • August 18, 2021
Biden should be impeached for this in Afghanistan. Trump was impeached twice for lies that were told about him, not real stuff. Folks this is real stuff and is detrimental to the America that we all hold dear as patriots, as we are now considered traitors by the left, and the Biden Administration.
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truthjustice and the american waywe shall not be ruled
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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