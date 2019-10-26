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Experiment: Mini "Root Cellar" from broken freezer (for storing potatoes)
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1404 views • October 26, 2019
UPDATE: Mini Root Cellar Experiment (after 3 months of potato storage)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrlLp...
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Help support our channel: https://www.patreon.com/backtoreality
After successfully harvesting 337 lbs of potatoes, we only had one problem: Where to store them?!
Since we don't have a root cellar, I came up with another idea using an old broken chest freezer and some simple parts from the hardware store. Now to find out if it actually works...
For those wanting to skip the background information, here are some quick links to the content:
00:37 Curing freshly harvested potatoes
02:20 Root cellar basics
05:03 Constructing the mini root cellar
10:28 Limitations to this design
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrlLp...
---
Help support our channel: https://www.patreon.com/backtoreality
After successfully harvesting 337 lbs of potatoes, we only had one problem: Where to store them?!
Since we don't have a root cellar, I came up with another idea using an old broken chest freezer and some simple parts from the hardware store. Now to find out if it actually works...
For those wanting to skip the background information, here are some quick links to the content:
00:37 Curing freshly harvested potatoes
02:20 Root cellar basics
05:03 Constructing the mini root cellar
10:28 Limitations to this design
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