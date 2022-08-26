Mark Zuckerberg Answers to Facebook's Moderation of Controversial Content

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The FBI Interfered in the 2020 Election to Help Joe Biden. Mark Zuckerberg Just Admitted It.
https://trendingpolitics.com/the-fbi-interfered-in-the-2020-election-to-help-joe-biden-mark-zuckerberg-just-admitted-it-knab/?utm_source=economics/
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Mark Zuckerberg: FBI Warned Facebook of ‘Russian Propaganda Dump’ Ahead of Hunter Biden Laptop Story
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/08/25/mark-zuckerberg-fbi-warned-facebook-of-russian-propaganda-dump-ahead-of-hunter-biden-laptop-story/