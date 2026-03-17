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Pumpkin Seeds: Nutritional Powerhouse & Deficiency Solution
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


-Pumpkin seeds increasingly recognized as nutrient-dense whole food amid rising consumer interest in unprocessed diets.

-Nutritional data show high magnesium, zinc, iron, protein, and healthy fats supporting vital bodily functions.

-Traditional and holistic medicine cite pumpkin seeds for prostate, urinary, immune, energy, and digestive support.

-Amino acids like tyrosine may boost dopamine levels, helping reduce fatigue and support mental energy.

-Versatile culinary uses and rising whole-food movements drive demand while addressing widespread magnesium deficiency concerns.


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