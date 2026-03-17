Pumpkin Seeds: Nutritional Powerhouse & Deficiency Solution

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-Pumpkin seeds increasingly recognized as nutrient-dense whole food amid rising consumer interest in unprocessed diets.
-Nutritional data show high magnesium, zinc, iron, protein, and healthy fats supporting vital bodily functions.
-Traditional and holistic medicine cite pumpkin seeds for prostate, urinary, immune, energy, and digestive support.
-Amino acids like tyrosine may boost dopamine levels, helping reduce fatigue and support mental energy.
-Versatile culinary uses and rising whole-food movements drive demand while addressing widespread magnesium deficiency concerns.
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