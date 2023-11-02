Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LIVE BORDER INVASION STREAM TONIGHT W/ RAV OSCAR EL BLUE ON THE BIG MIG |EP164
channel image
The Big Mig
13 Subscribers
7 views
Published Thursday

THE BIG MIG SHOWNOVEMBER 01, 2023

EPISODE 164 – 7PM

During fiscal year 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection identified 151 known terrorists at the Southwest border—264 since Biden took office. With more than 1.5 million known gotaways, however, countless dangerous individuals could have clandestinely entered the country. Oct 10, 2023

👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

Help Welcome and Support our New Sponsors,

Introducing America's new favorite beer OLD GLORY American Pilsner https://drinkoldglory.com

Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company

Sea Of Mud is Americas Rural Country personified. It's a one stop shop for American Culture." 15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com


FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________


SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig

Keywords
trumpnewsviralpodcastsbrighteontrending newsthe big miglance migliacciogeorge balloutineoscar el blue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket