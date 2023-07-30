Create New Account
The Psychological War For The Hearts And Minds Of America | Nuno's Corner
Published 16 hours ago

The Psychological War For The Hearts And Minds Of America - David Nuno Rodriguez

Ron Partain - (a constitutional historian) and Scott Bennett- (an Army psychological warfare expert) both join me to discuss the psychological warfare being waged on America right now.. In this round table discussion we discuss the programming and mind control within the MSM and NGO funded groups creating division in America right now.


source

https://rumble.com/v335o7x-the-psychological-war-for-the-hearts-and-minds-of-america.html

