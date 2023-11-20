Helping Widows Trust God and Find Hope Again, While Mourning Major Loss - Lisa Appelo

Imagine being a mother of seven young children, and then suddenly losing your husband. This was the tragic reality for Lisa Appelo when her husband shockingly passed away after experiencing cardiac arrest in the middle of the night. She discusses the hard truths of daily grieving and trusting God through the most painful and difficult moments of her life. She works actively to help other young widows work through this level of grief, and shares this experience in her book, Life Can Be Good Again: Putting Your World Back Together Again After It All Falls Apart. Lisa talks about the different types of grieving, loss, and what it really looks like to have hope again in the Lord. We must focus on the Word of God and put our hope in the promises of the Lord.
TAKEAWAYS
Our emotions are not negative to God - He created us to be emotional beings
Lamenting means that we go to God with our honest questions, emotions, and challenges
Psalm 139:16 was an inspiring and helpful verse for Lisa when she was dealing with the loss of her husband
The effects of loss can manifest in many different ways, but we as the body of Christ can ask those in need what we can do to help
